North 15th Street home destroyed in fire

6 hours 52 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, May 27 2018 May 27, 2018 May 27, 2018 6:01 PM May 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Unattended cooking caused a fire that destroyed a home on North 15th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Investigators said they arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the structure.

The fire began in the kitchen and entered the attic, according to BRFD.

The blaze destroyed the building, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the resident.

