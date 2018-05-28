76°
North 15th Street home destroyed in fire
BATON ROUGE - Unattended cooking caused a fire that destroyed a home on North 15th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Investigators said they arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the structure.
The fire began in the kitchen and entered the attic, according to BRFD.
The blaze destroyed the building, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the resident.
