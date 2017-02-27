Norman to miss remainder of 2017 LSU baseball season due to injury

Image via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE – Doug Norman, LSU baseball pitcher, will miss the remainder of the 2017 season due to an elbow injury.

LSU baseball head coach Paul Mainieri announced the news on Monday. Norman's injury happened while he threw a pitch in the seventh inning of Sunday's game against Maryland.

Norman will undergo surgery to repair his elbow and will begin the rehabilitation process.

"Doug is a great competitor, and he will meet head-on this next challenge in his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he goes through the surgery and begins his rehab," Mainieri said.

Norman has made 47 career appearances pitching for the Tigers.