Nor'easter to bring heavy snow, strong winds to Northeast

NEW YORK - Road crews in Philadelphia already have begun treating streets, ahead of a powerful nor'easter that could bring blizzard conditions Monday and Tuesday.



The Philadelphia area is expected to get 6 to 12 inches of snow. Boston and New York could see up to 18 inches.



And farther south, the nation's capital is also expecting snow ahead of Wednesday's scheduled start of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.