NOPD: Woman and five-month-old daughter missing, possibly in danger

Image via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing woman and her five-month-old child who may be in danger.

Police say that 27-year-old Kayla Shealy was last seen on April 19 around 5 p.m. when she left the 1200 block of Pauline Street with her five-month-old daughter Kaydence. Shealy is reportedly a drug user.

Police say that Shealy and her daughter may be in danger.

Anyone with information about Shealy or Kaydence's whereabouts is urged to contact the NOPD at 504-658-6050.