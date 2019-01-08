66°
NOPD superintendent to lead police department in Baltimore

Tuesday, January 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison will retire to become the police commissioner in Baltimore.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Tuesday that she had selected Harrison as her choice to commissioner-designate of the Baltimore Police Department, WWL-TV reports.

“I’m honored by Mayor Pugh’s confidence in my abilities and approach and look forward to getting to Baltimore in the coming weeks to engage broadly with residents about the challenges to public safety and confidence in their police department,” Harrison said.

Reports say New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wished Harrison well.

