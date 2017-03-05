NOPD recruit arrested for domestic abuse

Photo: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has placed a recruit under emergency suspension after he was arrested for domestic abuse battery.

According to WWLTV, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested 29-year-old Justin Hammonds in River Ridge Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said Hammonds' 28-year-old wife reported her husband was angry and hit her several times at their apartment. Authorities said Hammonds climbed out of the apartment window, but returned soon after.

The NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau immediately placed Hammonds on emergency suspension following the arrest.