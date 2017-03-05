67°
NOPD recruit arrested for domestic abuse

1 hour 37 minutes 55 seconds ago March 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has placed a recruit under emergency suspension after he was arrested for domestic abuse battery.

According to WWLTVJefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested 29-year-old Justin Hammonds in River Ridge Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said Hammonds' 28-year-old wife reported her husband was angry and hit her several times at their apartment. Authorities said Hammonds climbed out of the apartment window, but returned soon after.

The NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau immediately placed Hammonds on emergency suspension following the arrest.

