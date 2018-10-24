68°
NOPD: One dead in early morning French Quarter shooting

4 hours 2 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 6:47 AM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead after an early morning shooting in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, WWL-TV reports. Police say a man was shot in the chest.

He later died at the hospital.

An NOPD spokesperson said, an officer was about a block away from the shooting when shots were fired. A person at a nearby bar heard the shots, and ran to the scene to try and save by putting pressure on the wounds.

According to the spokesperson, the crime was captured on the city's real-time crime cameras.

