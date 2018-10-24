NOPD: One dead in early morning French Quarter shooting

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - One man is dead after an early morning shooting in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville Street, WWL-TV reports. Police say a man was shot in the chest.

NOPD has confirmed that one man has been shot near Bourbon and Iberville. pic.twitter.com/RrdhhnYeri — Paul Dudley (@Pauldudleynews) October 24, 2018

He later died at the hospital.

An NOPD spokesperson said, an officer was about a block away from the shooting when shots were fired. A person at a nearby bar heard the shots, and ran to the scene to try and save by putting pressure on the wounds.

According to the spokesperson, the crime was captured on the city's real-time crime cameras.