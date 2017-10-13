NOPD officer shot and killed Friday morning

courtesy of WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - An NOPD officer was shot and killed by a suspect following a stop in New Orleans East around midnight Friday.



The incident occurred near the intersection of Tara Lane and Lake Forest Boulevard.



"Our officer has expired," said Superintendent Michael Harrison. The name of the officer has not been released. "This hurts. I can't begin to tell you how much this hurts."





Harrison said four officers made an observation that caused them to exit the police vehicle when a suspect opened fire, striking the officer several times.



The suspect was also shot and is at the hospital. He is under arrest.

There is a large police presence at Cypress Parc Apartments near where the shooting happened. The NOPD, Louisiana State Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the scene.

"There was only one gunman," said Harrison.



New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was on the scene and asked for prayers for the officer.