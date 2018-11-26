NOPD officer accused of leading Kenner police on drunken chase

Photo: WWL-TV

KENNER - An officer with the New Orleans Police Department has been arrested after leading police on a chase, allegedly while drunk.

WWL-TV reports that 53-year-old Carlos Peralta was booked with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. His bond was set at $31,500.

Reports say Peralta was suspended from the department following his arrest. He was last assigned as a patrol officer in the NOPD's 2nd District.

Authorities say that Peralta was seen driving reckless on Williams Boulevard around 11:55 p.m. Saturday. Shortly after, a manager from a local drug store reported that Peralta was inside the store and appeared to be drunk. The manager told authorities Peralta created a disturbance when he refused to sell him any alcohol, according to WWL.

Police then followed Peralta from the store. At some point, Peralta reportedly led officers on a chase on Interstate 10 into New Orleans where he eventually stopped near the Morrison Road exit after rolling over a spike strip.

"I have been very clear the NOPD does not and will not tolerate this type of behavior from our officers whether they are on or off duty," said Superintendent Michael Harrison. "We will not allow the actions of one to stain the significant progress this department continues to make as a whole to provide the citizens of New Orleans with a world class department."

At the time of the chase, authorities say there was a 15-year-old passenger in the car with Peralta.

Peralta was initially arrested by the NOPD and booked into the Orleans Parish Jail. The Kenner Police Department then obtained an arrest warrant for Peralta and he was taken to the Jefferson Parish Jail.