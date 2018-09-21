89°
NOPD: New Orleans armed robbery victims crash on I-10 in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS - Police say an armed robbery in New Orleans Friday morning ended in a crash on I-10 in Jefferson Parish.
The New Orleans Police Department said two men were robbed at gunpoint around 4:24 a.m. near Poydras Street and South Roman Street, according to WWL-TV. The victims drove off in a white Infiniti and the robbers fired shots at the vehicle.
Authorities say the victims fled on I-10 West toward Jefferson Parish and crashed into another vehicle between Causeway Boulevard and Clearview Parkway.
No injuries were reported following the crash.
Louisiana State Police responded to the crash and found two bullet holes in the vehicle. Both the robbery and the crash are under investigation.
