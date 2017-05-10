NOPD: Man arrested after holding ex-girlfriend at gunpoint for 15 hours

Image via NOPD

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department arrested a man who allegedly held his ex-girlfriend and her son at gunpoint for 15 hours.

Officers arrested Drapper Goff on charges including two counts of second degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, one count of armed robbery with a gun and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to NOPD, the woman told police that around 10:20 p.m. on May 8, she allowed her ex-boyfriend, who was later identified as Goff, to enter her home to get his belongings. When Goff entered, the woman said that he produced a gun and locked all the doors before pointing the gun at her and binding her ankles and wrists with cloth. The woman's son was also bound and Goff took money from him at gunpoint.

The woman told police that she and her son were held at gunpoint in the home from about 10:20 p.m. on May 8 until 2 p.m. on May 9, when officers arrived.

A concerned family member called NOPD after not hearing from the woman for several hours. After attempts were unsuccessful to contact the woman, a wellness check was performed. After no response at the door of the home, officers entered and searched the home to find Goff in a bedroom with the woman and her son. According to NOPD, Goff was arrested at the scene.

NOPD says the woman and her son did not suffer injuries in the incident.

Goff was booked on the above charges.