NOPD: Five suspects wanted for attacking victim with box cutter

4 hours 50 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 March 12, 2019 1:22 PM March 12, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are looking for five women who attacked a victim at a gas station over the weekend.

WWL-TV reports the attacked happened around 11:58 a.m. on March 9 at a location on Chef Menteur Highway. The name of the gas station wasn't released.

Police say the suspects followed the woman to the gas station where they allegedly sprayed her with mace and cut her face with a box cutter.

Sharlinda Hayes, Robertnisha Hayes, Shalinda Hayes, and Rajohna Moore are wanted for simple battery. A fifth suspect, Shadashar Hayes, is wanted for aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on the attack can call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6070. 

