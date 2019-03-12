NOPD: Five suspects wanted for attacking victim with box cutter

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Police in New Orleans are looking for five women who attacked a victim at a gas station over the weekend.

WWL-TV reports the attacked happened around 11:58 a.m. on March 9 at a location on Chef Menteur Highway. The name of the gas station wasn't released.

Police say the suspects followed the woman to the gas station where they allegedly sprayed her with mace and cut her face with a box cutter.

Sharlinda Hayes, Robertnisha Hayes, Shalinda Hayes, and Rajohna Moore are wanted for simple battery. A fifth suspect, Shadashar Hayes, is wanted for aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on the attack can call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6070.