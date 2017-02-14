75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NOPD: College student fell from 11th-floor window to death

February 14, 2017
Source: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a University of Southern Mississippi student fell through a closed 11th-story hotel window onto a hotel's fourth-floor pool deck and died.

An email from the coroner's office identifies the dead man as 20-year-old Cole Whaley, and says he died at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The University of Southern Mississippi told Hattiesburg news outlets that Whaley was a student from Mobile, Alabama, and was in New Orleans for an off-campus function of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

The coroner's office statement says toxicology tests are pending.

