75°
Latest Weather Blog
NOPD: College student fell from 11th-floor window to death
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans police say a University of Southern Mississippi student fell through a closed 11th-story hotel window onto a hotel's fourth-floor pool deck and died.
An email from the coroner's office identifies the dead man as 20-year-old Cole Whaley, and says he died at the DoubleTree Hotel.
The University of Southern Mississippi told Hattiesburg news outlets that Whaley was a student from Mobile, Alabama, and was in New Orleans for an off-campus function of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.
The coroner's office statement says toxicology tests are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman asks court to investigate judge's alleged racial tirade
-
Edwards calls on lawmakers to use rainy day fund
-
Homeowner blames neighbor's culvert for flooding
-
St. Amant High School reopens to students, repairs still to be done
-
Scotlandville High student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school