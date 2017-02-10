69°
NOPD: 6 shot, 1 killed in Central City

By: Austin Hart
NEW ORLEANS - Police are on the scene of a shooting in Central City with 6 victims.  One of the victim, a female, has died, according to police. 

According to WWL, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed the shooting at Third and Dryades streets around 6:15 p.m. Initial reports by police said five victims, but police later said 6 people had been shot.

According to neighbors, 2 women and 4 men were shot.  The condition of the other victims is unknown. 

