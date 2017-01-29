60°
Latest Weather Blog
Non-sandbar large coastal shark commercial fishing to open
BATON ROUGE - The commercial fishing season for non-sandbar large coastal sharks will open in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 1.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico will also open at that time. The commercial season will remain open in federal waters until 80 percent of the federal quota has been harvested or is projected to be harvested in the Gulf.
The commercial and recreational season for the harvest of all sharks in Louisiana state waters will be closed from 12:01 a.m. on April 1 until 12:01 a.m. on July 1, per an existing fixed seasonal closure to protect shark pupping.
During the open season, there is a daily bag limit of 45 sharks per commercial licensed angler.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Fire crews battle huge fire Saturday
-
Department of Education revokes license of child care center in Ascension
-
Teen rushed to hospital after crashing stolen truck on Greenwell Street
-
Neighbors coming together after fire burns down flood-damaged home
-
New 911 center could reduce call times in Ascension Parish