Non-profit gives brand new home to elderly couple years after flood

BATON ROUGE - An elderly couple has restored hope after the 2016 flood damaged their home of 65 years in South Baton Rouge.

Ceges Joseph, 92, and Earl Dean Joseph, 88, have spent the majority of their lives on Taft Street in their old brick home. After flood waters damaged their house, they were left with few options for restoration.

"It was just such a big loss. Where do we go from there? What's our first step?" Earl Joseph said.

The couple says FEMA offered less than $10,000 and they did not meet the required qualifications for Restore Louisiana. They applied to receive help with Samaritan Purse and was granted an opportunity for them to build a brand new home.

"The damage was far superior, or more damaging, to the coverage that we had so it was just like...Oh my God, what do we do now dear Jesus?" said Joseph.

They applied at Samaritan Purse, a non-profit organization, hoping for a way to start their lives over and they accepted the challenge.

The new homes includes a two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Thursday afternoon the couple celebrated their new home with representatives from Samaritan Purse through a house blessing.

"Thanks to all of you, and most of all thanks to our supreme creator and his endless mercies of grace," said Joseph.