Non-profit gifts Louisiana police K9 with new protective vest

Photo: KATC

YOUNGSVILLE- One furry member of the Jennings Police Department will be a little safer as he helps patrol the city.

The department gifted their K-9 Officer Max with a bulletproof and stab-proof vest to wear on the job. Chief Danny Semmes told KATC Max is deserving of the new equipment because of everything he does for the department.

"These dogs give their heart and soul to this department," Chief Semmes said. "This is the least we could do for him, to make sure we protect him and take care of him."

Police say they purchased the vest with the help of a $1,000 grant from Vested Interest in K9s, a non-profit dedicated to keeping K9 officers safe while in the line of duty.