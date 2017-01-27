Nominate a 2017 Louisiana Young Hero Today

Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge are looking for their 2017 Louisiana Young Heroes. Now in its 22nd year, these awards spotlight students who are inspirational to those around them.

No two Young Heroes have the same story. Some Young Heroes have battled various diseases and handicaps. There have been Young Heroes who have saved lives, Young Heroes who have bounced back from horrific events in their young lives, Young Heroes who have tirelessly worked for various charities, and Young Heroes who have shared their amazing talents with others. Almost every one of our Young Heroes have something in common – they have gone through “make it or break it” episodes in their lives. These students faced their challenges and dealt with them – some overcame them. Some people would let these same obstacles beat them, allowing themselves to wallow in self-pity. These young people picked themselves up, moved forward, and inspired everyone around them.

Students in grades 7 through 12 and up to the age of 19 can be nominated. Students must be enrolled in a Louisiana school or home-schooled. Previous winners are not eligible. Nomination deadline is February 10, 2017.

The Louisiana Young Heroes LIVE streaming event is underwritten through the generous support of CenturyLink and Acadian Companies.

To read more about the Louisiana Young Heroes awards, or to download a nomination form or use the online nomination form, go to lpb.org/heroes.

For more information, call Margaret Schlaudecker at (800) 272-8161, ext. 4276 or (225) 767-4276 or email heroes@lpb.org.