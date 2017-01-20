NOLA bakery recovers stolen freight truck

NEW ORLEANS – Haydel's Bakery in New Orleans has found one of its freight trucks that was reported stolen on Thursday.

The bakery initially posted on Facebook about the truck on Thursday and offered a free King Cake per week for a year to anyone who had information that could lead to the recovery of the truck.

On Friday, the bakery announced that the truck was recovered in St. Charles Parish around 2 a.m. by a security guard patrolling the area. The truck contained some of the bakery's Mardi Gras supplies and were found intact and none of it stolen.

The bakery is now offering $2 off the purchase of its King Cakes on Jan. 22 at all four of its locations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bakery also thanked local news stations for sharing information about the incident.