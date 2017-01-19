NOLA bakery offering free king cake for a year for info on stolen truck

Image via Facebook: Haydel's Bakery

NEW ORLEANS - Haydel's Bakery in New Orleans is offering one free King Cake per week for a full year to anyone who has information about a truck stolen from the bakery early Thursday morning.

The bakery posted on Facebook about the incident looking for information about a man who broke into the bakery's freight truck and stole it. The truck is described as a 24-foot International Freight truck. The truck has a crack at the bottom of the rear door on the driver's side and a scratch on the side near the back on the driver's side as well.

Our 24ft International freight truck was stolen last night. Here's the guy. Has a crack in the rear door drivers side at the bottom. Help! pic.twitter.com/nKqgNszX6p — Haydel's Bakery (@HaydelsBakery) January 19, 2017

The bakery says that the truck had several of the bakery's Mardi Gras supplies inside.



The incident occurred Thursday at 2:45 a.m.



The bakery urged its customers to call the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office with any information.