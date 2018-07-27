Latest Weather Blog
Nod for Disney's $73.1B acquisition of Fox entertainment
NEW YORK (AP) - Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment division is one step closer after shareholders approved the deal Friday.
The tie-up brings together Marvel's X-Men and Avengers franchises and creates an entertainment behemoth in the digital streaming era. The shareholder vote caps a saga that began in December 2017, when Disney made its first offer for part of Rupert Murdoch's media conglomerate. It kicked off a bidding war with Comcast, which dropped out last week focus on attempted buyout of the European pay-TV operator Sky.
The Fox deal will help Disney compete with technology players like Amazon and Netflix. The agreement is not expected to close for several months and still requires regulatory approvals.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water being distributed in Clinton following boil water advisory
-
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
-
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with stolen car
-
Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for...
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday