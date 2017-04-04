Latest Weather Blog
NOAA's biggest ship comes home after longest voyage
SOUTH CAROLINA - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's largest oceanographic research vessel has returned to its homeport after the longest deployment of any ship in the agency's history.
NOAA Ship Robert H. Brown spent almost 800 days at sea during the 3½-year deployment. NOAA says the ship traveled almost 130,000 miles conducting scientific research and servicing buoys that collect environmental data.
The agency says the ship's tasks included a rapid response mission to observe the 2015-16 El Nino. It also took more than 1,600 measurements in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, ranging from Iceland and Alaska to Antarctica.
The Robert H. Brown also surveyed more than 350,000 square miles of seafloor and conducted ecological assessments of fisheries off Alaska's Arctic coast.
The ship's homeport is Charleston, South Carolina.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two wanted for mugging man at Geismar home
-
Student teams battle in LSU's first 'Bengal Bot Brawl'
-
WATCH: Utility worker saves man who fell onto NYC subway tracks
-
Baton Rouge residents discuss neighborhood crime
-
Mayor of Central making emergency plan to clean ditches, culverts, drainage canals