'No words': Officers mourn loss of donuts after Krispy Kreme truck catches fire

3 hours 12 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, January 01 2019 Jan 1, 2019 January 01, 2019 4:54 PM January 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LEXINGTON, KY - Some Kentucky police officers closed out 2018 with a sobering sight after they were called to a fire that destroyed a truckload of ready-to-eat donuts.

The Lexington Police Department shared photos of the scene Monday, showing several officers jokingly shedding tears by the charred remnants of the Krispy Kreme truck.

The department's humorous post went viral overnight, netting more than 45,000 likes and 12,000 retweets on Twitter. The post even prompted Krispy Kreme to send well wishes to the officers.

