No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - No winning lottery ticket was sold for the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $868 million.
Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $667 million grand prize in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and Mega Ball 9. The next drawing will be Friday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016. The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million. It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.
Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
