94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No vote to ask Louisiana governor to recall troops at border

47 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 June 25, 2018 5:34 PM June 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Legislation asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to recall Louisiana National Guard troops at the border until families who entered illegally are reunited with their children has fizzled.
  
New Orleans Democratic Sen. J.P. Morrell didn't bring the measure up for Senate consideration before the special session adjourned Sunday night, amid a lack of support for it.
  
Louisiana has a three-person National Guard team and one helicopter at the Texas border. Edwards decided the team will remain until mid-July as planned. He says the crew had no role in separating families, a policy the Trump administration enacted and then reversed.
  
Morrell and other Democrats who supported it said the legislation wasn't an attack on Edwards, but showed that Louisiana doesn't approve of the Trump administration's approach to illegal immigration.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days