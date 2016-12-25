No sign of survivors at Russia plane crash site

MOSCOW - The Russian Defense Ministry says rescuers are seeing no sign of any survivors of the crash of a Russian plane into the Black Sea.



Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov says that "no survivors are seen" at the crash site about 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile) from the shore.



The Tu-154 passenger plane with 92 people aboard plummeted into the sea two minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi. The plane belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry was heading to Syria, carrying members of the world-famous Russian army choir to a New Year concert at the Russian military base. The cause of the crash isn't immediately known.



Rescuers already have recovered several bodies, and dozens of ships, drones and divers are looking for more.