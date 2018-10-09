82°
No serious injuries after violent, head-on crash Tuesday morning

Tuesday, October 09 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CENTRAL - The occupants of two vehicles involved in a head-on crash Tuesday morning miraculously walked away with no major injuries.

Photos shared the Central Fire Department show the aftermath of the wreck, which happened around 4:30 a.m. on Magnolia Bridge Road.

Despite the mangled appearance of the crash, only one person was taken to the hospital. The fire department says that person only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear what may have caused the crash.

