No review of 100-year sentence for attempted murders

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUMA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana court is refusing to review the case of a 31-year-old man who is serving 100 years for the attempted murder of two people.
  
Houma Today reports the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal Wednesday denied a review of Joshua Dean's case.
  
The Houma man was convicted in 2008 of wounding two people in separate drive-by shootings.
  
Prosecutors described the shootings as random acts of violence. One victim was shot in the shoulder and another was shot in the back and paralyzed from the waist down.
  
Dean was sentenced to 50 years in prison on both counts to run consecutively.
  
He's currently serving out his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
