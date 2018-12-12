No resolution yet, in charter school desegregation case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court is returning a dispute over a Louisiana charter school back to a district court, leaving open questions about whether the 2-year-old school falls under a 51-year-old desegregation order.

Plaintiffs in the 1960s case say a federal judge should not have allowed Greater Grace Academy to open in St. James Parish because the school drew a mostly black enrollment in a district still working to fully desegregate. Greater Grace's lawyers noted the school's non-discrimination policy and argued that, because the school was chartered by the state and not the St. James board, it's not subject to the 1967 order.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday sent the case back to a district court for further examination of Greater Grace's standing in the 1960s case.