No rehearing in suit alleging oil industry coastal damage

NEW ORLEANS - It's another defeat for a Louisiana flood board's effort to make oil and gas companies pay for damage to coastal wetlands that help protect New Orleans from hurricanes.



The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to revive the case Wednesday.



The suit by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East sought to hold close to 90 companies accountable for billions of dollars' worth of damage blamed on coastal drilling activity.



Environmentalists hailed the suit as a means of holding the energy industry accountable.



Energy companies attacked it as an assault on a major Louisiana employer.



A federal judge ruled in 2015 that federal and state law provided no avenue by which the board could bring the suit. The appeals court upheld that ruling last month and refused a re-hearing Wednesday.