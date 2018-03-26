No Pick 3 or Pick 4 drawings on Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has announced that there will be no Pick 3 or Pick 4 drawings on April 1, East Sunday, in accordance with policy.

According to a release, Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily expected Christmas Day and Easter Sunday. Tickets purchased after the draw close on March 31 for these games will be good for the next drawing on April 2. Advance plays on Pick 3 and Pick 4 will not be available for April 1. That date will also be skipped on any Pick 3 or Pick 4 multidraw tickets.

Lottery offices will be closed March 30 in observation of Good Friday. They will reopen April 2.