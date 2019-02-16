72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No peanuts or Cracker Jack at the old ballgame in Hartford

2 hours 43 minutes 33 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 February 16, 2019 1:03 PM February 16, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - There will be nobody buying peanuts or Cracker Jack at one minor league baseball stadium in Connecticut.
  
The Double-A Hartford Yard Goats say they are going peanut-free at the 6,000-seat Dunkin' Donuts Park to make the venue safer for people with nut allergies.
  
The Colorado Rockies affiliate says while many ballparks and sports venues have peanut-free sections and peanut-free games, the Yard Goats are the first to stop selling the snacks entirely.
  
The idea to go peanut-free arose after meetings with concerned parents of young fans with nut allergies.
  
Yard Goats President Tim Restall says the team is holding a contest to replace the "peanuts" and "crackerjacks" lyrics of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," which will be sung during the seventh-inning stretch.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days