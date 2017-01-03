56°
No one hurt when school bus overturns west of Charlotte

52 minutes 32 seconds ago January 03, 2017 Jan 3, 2017 Tuesday, January 03 2017 January 03, 2017 9:08 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via The Charlotte Observer

BELMONT - Officials say no one was hurt when a school bus overturned in North Carolina, west of Charlotte.

The wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Belmont in Gaston County. Tuesday was the first day back to class after the holidays.

School spokesman Todd Hagans said in an email that there was a driver and four students on the bus for New Hope Elementary School. Hagans says no one was hurt.

He did not have details on what caused the bus to overturn.

