No Louisiana Pick 3, Pick 4 drawings on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE - People who play the lottery in Louisiana won't be able to on Christmas Day.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says there will be no Pick 3 or Pick 4 drawings on Monday in accordance with lottery policy. Drawings for Louisiana-based games are also suspended on Easter.
Tickets for the daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 games that are purchased after the draw close on Christmas Eve will be good for the next regularly scheduled drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
