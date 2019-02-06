No known motive for bank massacre

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) - Sebring, Florida Police Chief Karl Hoglund says they have no known motive for a massacre inside the SunTrust Bank branch.

He says 21-year-old Zephen Xaver has been charged with five counts of premeditated murder in the shooting deaths of four bank employees and a customer, all of them women. The chief says the shooter had no apparent connection to the women or the bank.

He says Xaver "overtook the bank by force. He then shot everyone in the bank." And "after shooting them, he called 911" and "told dispatchers that he'd killed everyone in the bank."

The chief said some of the families don't want their names released, citing Florida's version of a victims' rights law, but he did identify two of them - customer Cynthia Watson and bank employee Marisol Lopez. He said the community is mourning the loss of "our sisters, our mothers, our daughters and our co-workers."