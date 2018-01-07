42°
No injuries reported in evening house fire on 75th Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire on 75th Avenue Saturday.
The fire began just before 5:30 p.m., according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Sources tell WBRZ no one was injured in the fire.
Officials say the fire was caused by lawn equipment and gasoline being stored too close to the water heater. The fire started in the utility room and extended into the attic of the home before it was brought under control.
The rest of the home received some water damage. Red Cross was notified to assist the resident.
