No injuries after FEMA trailer fire in Central

CENTRAL – It was a busy weekend for the Central Fire Department.

In addition to responding to a deadly crash on Greenwell Springs road that left one dead and eight hurt, firefighters also responded to four fires over a 12-hour period.

As crews worked to clear the crash and respond to two other minor fires, four fire engines were dispatched to a FEMA trailer in the 10500 block of Tallowwood Avenue. CFD reports that all occupants were able to escape the fire safely and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Firefighters say the Red Cross was called to assist the family that also suffered significant loss during August's historic flooding.

"Thanks to the sounding smoke alarm, the sleeping family was able to safely evacuate the burning home," a statement on the department's Facebook page said.

Fire investigators have not said how the fire started.

Hours later, firefighters responded to another fire at a mobile home in the 17900 block of Will Avenue around 10 a.m.. Firefighters say no one was hurt and crews were able to control the fire quickly to limit the damage to the home.