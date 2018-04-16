53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No immediate ruling on FBI raid of Trump lawyer

1 hour 35 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 April 16, 2018 8:46 PM April 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on President Donald Trump's personal attorney wrapped up a hearing into the matter Monday without making a final decision.
  
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood says she trusts prosecutors to review the materials, but may allow a neutral third party to weigh in as well.
  
Lawyers for Trump attorney Michael Cohen had asked for the appointment of a so-called special master to review the material and make sure nothing protected by attorney-client privilege winds up in the hands of investigators.
  
Wood said she would consider the idea.
  
As a first step, she told prosecutors to put all the seized documents into a searchable database and share it with Cohen's lawyers.
  
The hearing followed a raid last week on Cohen's home and office.
  
The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days