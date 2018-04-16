53°
Latest Weather Blog
No immediate ruling on FBI raid of Trump lawyer
NEW YORK - A judge considering how to handle records seized in an FBI raid on President Donald Trump's personal attorney wrapped up a hearing into the matter Monday without making a final decision.
U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood says she trusts prosecutors to review the materials, but may allow a neutral third party to weigh in as well.
Lawyers for Trump attorney Michael Cohen had asked for the appointment of a so-called special master to review the material and make sure nothing protected by attorney-client privilege winds up in the hands of investigators.
Wood said she would consider the idea.
As a first step, she told prosecutors to put all the seized documents into a searchable database and share it with Cohen's lawyers.
The hearing followed a raid last week on Cohen's home and office.
The search sought information on a variety of matters, including a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had sex with Trump in 2006.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nicholson Drive roadwork to last all summer
-
Church's future unclear as crews prepare for I-10 expansion in Baton Rouge
-
Feds: Iberville Parish does not need permit for aqua dams
-
Audit reveals more than 25,000 prescription drugs missing from state database
-
Viral video shows random act of kindness outside Texas gas station