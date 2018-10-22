No criminal charges for fired law professor who drew up questionable will

BATON ROUGE - The Inspector General's Office has closed its investigation into fired law Southern University law professor Dorothy Jackson, who penned a controversial will benefiting the director of the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.

Jackson's attorney confirmed the office said it did not find sufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges against Jackson and has closed its case as a result.

Jackson was terminated earlier this year after it was revealed she drafted a questionable will at the Southern Elder Law Clinic. That will named EBR Council on Aging Director Tasha Clark Amar the "executrix" of Helen Plummer's estate and would have benefited her to the tune of $120,000. Plummer was an elderly client at the COA at the time, despite being ineligible for the services due to her assets.

After numerous WBRZ reports on the document, Clark Amar and Jackson both distanced themselves from the will. Clark Amar went on to sue the Plummer family after it accused her of taking advantage of the 95-year-old woman.

Jackson has filed a federal lawsuit against Southern University and is now seeking a trial by jury in her lawsuit and asks that she be reinstated to her position at the university. In addition, Jackson is asking that the school pay legal fees and other damages.