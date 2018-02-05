No cost flu shots to be offered until Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE- Free flu shots are still available to residents who have not received the vaccine.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the shots will be offered at parish health units across the state until Feb. 12. A release stated that more than 2,800 vaccines were administered last week at more than 60 locations.

The department is extending the free vaccines in an effort to meet the need for flu vaccinations. According to the coroner's office, there have been 13 flu related deaths in the 2017-2018 flu season. All were elderly.

"We want to avoid being around people who are particularly vulnerable to infections and respiratory infections, particularly the elderly," said Dr. Parham Jaberi, the assistant state health officer for the Office of Public Health. "So if you're ill, it's not wise to go see your loved one in a nursing home."

To schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination click here. Residents are asked to wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and should have their private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card on hand.