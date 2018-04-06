No chronic wasting disease found in Louisiana deer, so far

72°
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

BATON ROUGE - There are no signs that a disease found in a buck in Mississippi earlier this year has spread to deer in Louisiana.
 
Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a Friday news release that tests on deer in East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes have shown no signs of "chronic wasting disease."
 
The department says it has tested 188 deer from the three northeast Louisiana parishes. Results are available on 114 so far, with none testing positive for the disease.
 
Louisiana's tests were in response to the Jan. 25 discovery of chronic wasting disease in a buck in Mississippi's Issaquena County, which borders Louisiana.

