No charges in probe of New Orleans mayor's credit card use

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Attorney General says there will be no criminal charges filed over New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's use of a city-issued credit card when she served on the City Council.

Cantrell won the New Orleans mayor's race last fall despite questions about her credit card use raised by an opponent's campaign. A recent state Legislative Auditor's report said Cantrell's use of the card wasn't out of line with practices of her fellow council members. That report called for tighter oversight of the council's credit card use.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a probe into the matter before the election. He said in a news release Wednesday there will be no criminal charges. And he urged city officials to strengthen ethics guidelines and laws to prevent such issues from arising again