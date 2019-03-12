71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No charges for Louisiana trooper in fleeing driver's death

2 hours 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2019 Mar 12, 2019 March 12, 2019 4:48 PM March 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
HAMMOND (AP) - A Louisiana state trooper who fired six shots into a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop will not be charged in the driver's death.
  
Citing documents released Monday, The Advocate reports District Attorney Scott Perrilloux decided the September shooting of 23-year-old Coltin LeBlanc was justified.
  
Body camera video shows Trooper Andre Bezou grabbing the driver's doorframe as LeBlanc tries to drive off. Prosecutors say Bezou would have been dragged or tossed if he hadn't opened fire.
  
Sherry LeBlanc says Bezou put his own life in danger by grabbing on and didn't have the right to kill her son. An attorney is planning to sue on behalf of Coltin LeBlanc's toddler.
  
Lt. Nick Manale says State Police will determine whether Bezou will be disciplined for policy violations. He's returned to regular duty.
