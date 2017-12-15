No charges for Louisiana deputy in man's fatal shooting

Photo: DeJuan Gillory, KATC-TV

VILLE PLATTE- A grand jury has declined to indict a sheriff's deputy who stopped and fatally shot a man riding an all-terrain vehicle with his girlfriend in rural Louisiana.

KATC-TV reports that the grand jury brought no charges against the Evangeline Parish sheriff's deputy, who is white, in the July 6 shooting of 27-year-old DeJuan Guillory, who was black.

Guillory's girlfriend, Dequince Brown, was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer. Police said she jumped on Holden Lafleur's back and tried to grab his gun while he struggled to handcuff the suspect.

A lawyer for Guillory's family says she was trying to save her boyfriend's life after the deputy shot him.

District Attorney Trent Brignac didn't immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment on Thursday.