No charges against man beaten by Arizona police

Photo: ABC 15

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against an Arizona man whose beating by Mesa police last month was caught on camera.

An attorney for 33-year-old Robert Johnson said Thursday that Mesa City Court dismissed charges of disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution.

Apartment complex surveillance camera video from May 23 shows Johnson standing against a wall looking at his phone when officers quickly punch him numerous times.

They then pull him to the ground and flip him over.

Officers were responding to reports of another man breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.

Mesa police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dismissal comes the same day an attorney for a suspect in a January arrest shared police body camera video of Mesa officers punching and mocking the man as he lay wounded.