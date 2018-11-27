54°
Latest Weather Blog
No change to Louisiana income forecast in new budget dispute
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A new financial dispute has emerged between Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration and House Republican leaders, stalling changes to Louisiana's income forecast.
House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry on Tuesday blocked proposals to adjust the financial projections used to build Louisiana's budget.
The action, during a Revenue Estimating Conference meeting, could keep the Edwards administration and lawmakers from funding $43 million in spending plans for the current budget year. The move also could prevent the Democratic governor from having the extra money he wants for a teacher pay raise in his proposal for next year's budget.
Economists recommended an increase in state income projections. Henry refused and urged more caution, saying too much financial uncertainty exists.
Republican Senate President John Alario and the Edwards administration accused Henry of playing political games.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead in fiery wreck on I-10 in Ascension Parish
-
Blazing 18-wheeler fire closes I-10 East in Henderson
-
Crews responding to morning fire on Evangeline St.
-
Family plans to file suit over student's violent encounter with Brusley police...
-
Louisiana Center for Health Equity gears up for Youth Peace Olympics