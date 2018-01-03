No blanket to stop hard freeze Wednesday night

Some snow flurries flew around the region overnight, but were isolated, did not stick and did not create any problems. Some very rare accumulating snow occurred along the Louisiana coast. Meanwhile, the bitter cold air mass will remain over the region through the end of the week.

Check out this snow falling down in Port Fourchon, Louisiana Tuesday morning! ????? #LaWx @NWSNewOrleans (??: Steven Sode) pic.twitter.com/vTvXgo3mCQ — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 3, 2018

A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* continues for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area through noon Tuesday. Expect a re-issuance of the HARD FREEZE WARNING by the National Weather Service Tuesday night and likely Wednesday and Thursday night as well.

A *HARD FREEZE WARNING* means temperatures will be below 25 degrees for several hours.

An extended period of such temperatures could cause significant damage to sensitive vegetation and crop loss without adequate protection.

There is also the potential for freezing and bursting of outdoor water pipes. Be sure to wrap water pipes. Anything from insulating foam, to towels to newspaper can be used. Leave a light drip overnight to keep the lines moving and less prone to freezing. If you do notice a loss of water, a freeze or break has likely occurred. You can search for the trouble spot and attempt to thaw the line with a hair dryer or hot towels, but look for a leak upon melting. If this occurs, the pipe may have broken meaning you should shut off the main line and call a licensed professional. Of course, all this information is precautionary and you should always check with a licensed professional for official guidance or service.

Had some pipe problems of our own Monday... I'd always recommend a pro, but here are a few suggestions that helped. #BatonRouge #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/QK3d1nCRKo — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) January 2, 2018

Make frequent checks on the elderly. Make sure their furnaces are working and heating the house properly.

Be particularly careful with portable heaters; there is a danger of fire or poisonous fumes.

Pets are also subject to the extreme cold. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. If this is not possible...make sure outdoor pets have warm...dry shelter and provide sufficient food and fresh, unfrozen water.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Wednesday will feature more blue sky and sunshine than Tuesday, but temperatures will stay just as cold. High temperatures are likely to eclipse 40 degrees while light northerly winds maintain a chill factor in the 30s. On Wednesday morning, a thick blanket of cloud cover kept area temperatures from dropping into the low 20s. This time however, all clear skies and light winds will lead to another hard freeze with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Up Next: For Thursday and Friday, skies will remain mainly clear but thermometers will struggle to thaw. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Only by Saturday will highs recover into the 50s, with the following night above freezing—for the first time in a while. The next chance for showers will arrive on Sunday night.

The Explanation: As a deep trough remains entrenched over the Eastern two thirds of the United States, Wednesday through Friday will be dry and cold. With such low atmospheric moisture, little in the way of cloud cover is expected; perhaps a ripple of positive vorticity advection could create some passing cirrus clouds at times. On Saturday, winds will shift to a southeasterly direction as surface high pressure moves to the east coast. This will pull temperatures above 50 degrees and prevent a freeze on Sunday morning. With seasonable temperatures, a shortwave trough will push across the Southeast on Monday leading to rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm. That is right, just two days after a week of temperatures in the 20s, a thunderstorm is possible—because Louisiana.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.