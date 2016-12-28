70°
No Baton Rouge garbage pickup Jan. 2; recycling to continue

December 28, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – City-Parish officials have announced that garbage will not be picked up on Jan. 2. However, recycling will be picked up as normally scheduled throughout the holidays.

All sizes of folded, flattened cardboard boxes will be picked up if they are inside or next to the curbside recycling cart. Wrapping paper may also be placed in the cart, however no tissue paper or foil paper will be accepted.

Residents who need to report a missed recycling collection or who need a recycling cart should call the Citizen Service Call Center at 311 or at 225-389-3090.

Recycling drop off is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at Waste Connections located at 7923 Tom Drive. No Christmas trees will be accepted.

Additionally, the North Landfill located on Samuels Road will be closed for the holidays. Hours will be extended until 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 to make up for the holiday closures.

