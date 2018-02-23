71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No answer at home of schools ex-armed officer

9 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 23 2018 Feb 23, 2018 February 23, 2018 11:50 AM February 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Aidan / Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Lights in the home were on and cars were parked in the driveway, but no one answered the door bell during attempts to reach a former armed officer on duty at the Parkland, Florida, school where a shooter killed 17 people last week.

Authorities announced Thursday that the Stoneman Douglas High School resource officer, Scot Peterson, never went into the building to engage the gunman and has been placed under investigation. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says Peterson was suspended without pay, then chose to resign.

An Associated Press reporter says he tried twice ringing the doorbell at Peterson’s home in a suburb of West Palm Beach and saw lights on inside and cars present. But no one answered.

A telephone message left earlier Thursday at a listing for Peterson by The Associated Press wasn’t returned.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days