No. 9 LSU Baseball shuts out South Alabama for 4th straight win

BATON ROUGE- The No. 9 ranked LSU Baseball team won their 4th straight game after beating South Alabama 2-0 Wednesday night at The Box. LSU improves to 21-9 this season.

5 different pitchers combined for a 4-hit shutout win. Ma'Khail Hilliard started for the Tigers and threw 3-no hit innings with 5 strikeouts.

Trent Vietmeier (2-0, 2.37 ERA) earned the win after throwing 2.0 scoreless innings. He only allowed 3-hits and had one strikeout.

This game was scoreless until the LSU scored in back-to-back innings in the 7th and 8th inning.

The Tigers put up their first run of the game after an Antoine Duplantis infield base hit to the short stop scored Cade Beloso from third.

In the eighth inning, a wild pitch plated Chris Reid to give LSU a 2-0 lead that they would never relinquish.

Up next, LSU will host a 3-game series against Texas A&M at The Box this weekend.